Ji Suk Yi

Lin & Johnson on Justice Thomas, Martin & Lambert on Arbery, Pope on Crundwell and much more

Legal Face-Off

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Hunton partner and former Supreme Court clerk Elbert Lin and University of Minnesota law professor Timothy Johnson discuss Justice Clarence Thomas’ sudden outspokenness from the bench.

Civil rights attorneys Areva Martin and Cannon Lambert discuss the latest in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Forensic accountant, professor and “All The Queen’s Horses” documentarian Kelly Richmond Pope speaks about convicted embezzler Rita Crundwell’s request for early release from federal prison.

In the Legal Grab Bag, recording artist and actor Annakin Slayd and attorney Walt McClatchy, Jr. join Tina and Rich to discuss breaking legal news including workers’ compensation legislative changes in the wake of Covid-19, Blago disbarred, Lady Gaga documents leaked and what Seinfeld can teach us about the law, yadda yadda yadda.

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
