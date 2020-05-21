Lin & Johnson on Justice Thomas, Martin & Lambert on Arbery, Pope on Crundwell and much more

Hunton partner and former Supreme Court clerk Elbert Lin and University of Minnesota law professor Timothy Johnson discuss Justice Clarence Thomas’ sudden outspokenness from the bench.

Civil rights attorneys Areva Martin and Cannon Lambert discuss the latest in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Forensic accountant, professor and “All The Queen’s Horses” documentarian Kelly Richmond Pope speaks about convicted embezzler Rita Crundwell’s request for early release from federal prison.

In the Legal Grab Bag, recording artist and actor Annakin Slayd and attorney Walt McClatchy, Jr. join Tina and Rich to discuss breaking legal news including workers’ compensation legislative changes in the wake of Covid-19, Blago disbarred, Lady Gaga documents leaked and what Seinfeld can teach us about the law, yadda yadda yadda.