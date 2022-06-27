Michigan State Associate Professor Carla Pfeffer & Boston University School Of Law Professor Nicole Huberfeld on the Dobbs decision.

American University Washington College of Law Professor Stephen Wermiel & Boston College Law School Professor Kent Greenfield discuss other SCOTUS decisions involving gun rights and religion.

Northeastern University School Of Law Professor Hemanth Gundavaram analyzes recent and upcoming Supreme Court immigration rulings.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Law 360’s The Term podcast host Natalie Rodriguez & Magna Legal Services Senior VP Ross Suter join Tina & Rich to discuss breaking legal news involving Megan Thee Stallion. H.E.R, Dairy Queen, Colbert and lawyers behaving badly.