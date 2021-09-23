Lanza on Petitio case, Yohnka on Chicago anti-gang ordinance, Fallon on hazing lawsuit, Shughart on Dr. Death and more

The Lanza Group former FBI agent Jeff Lanza analyzes the FBI’s investigation in the Gabby Petito case.
ACLU of Illinois Director of Communications and Public Policy Edwin Yohnka discusses Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suing gangs and 9/11’s impact on civil liberties.
Romanucci & Blandin attorney Ian Fallon discusses his lawsuit against Plainfield Central High School for football hazing.
Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Michelle Shughart talks with Rich about leading the prosecution in the Dr. Death case.
In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Joe are joined by retired attorney and Master Mariner Anthony Esposito and FOX Sports and NESN sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich to break down the Texas abortion doctor lawsuit, the Prince Andrew lawsuit, the lottery for El Chapo’s safe house, a key ruling in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and much more.