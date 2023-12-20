Georgia State University Law Assistant Professor Anthony Michael Kreis joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest on Mark Meadows.

Chicago Attorney and former Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti discusses his candidacy for Cook County States Attorney.

Edelson PC Founder & CEO Jay Edelson joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest with antisemitism on college campuses and his firm’s decision not to participate in recruiting events at Harvard Law School.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by TrustLayer Director of Business Development Sharon Fox and Forde & O’Meara LLP Attorney Lisa Saul to discuss the latest with Trump watch, Giuliani’s defamation verdict, the Texas immigration law, the Momfluencer, Christmas lawsuits, and much more.