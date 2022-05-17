University of Pittsburgh Law School Assistant Professor of Law Greer Donley discusses the future of civil liberties and other consequences if Roe is repealed.

Georgia State University College of Law Assistant Professor of Law Anthony Michael Kreis joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the future of LGBTQ rights if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Chicago 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly discusses the latest with Chicago’s casino development plan.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by McDermott Will & Emery Partner Bill Donovan and Axios Chicago Reporter Justin Kaufmann to discuss the latest with the Buffalo mass shooting, Depp v. Heard, Brett Favre’s legal woes, an elephant’s quest for personhood, and much more.