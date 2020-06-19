Knight and Shapiro on LGBTQ Supreme Court victory, Johnson on removing CPD from CPS, Inside Out, and much more

ACLU Illinois Director of LGBT and HIV Project John Knight and Chicago-Kent Associate Professor of Law Carolyn Shapiro join Rich and Tina to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling protecting the LGBTQ community against workplace discrimination.

Loyola University Chicago Clinical Professor of Law Miranda Johnson discusses the Chicago City Council’s refusal to remove the Chicago Police Department from CPS in the wake of the Floyd murder and protests in Chicago and around the country.

Legal Face-Off co-host and Chicago Lawyer columnist Christina Martini is joined by her co-columnist David Susler to discuss their latest “Inside Out” column about practicing at home in the wake of COVID-19.

In our latest home office edition of the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Sam are joined by North American Risk Services Unit Manager Michele Kirkland and The Simple Good Founder & Executive Director Priya Shah to discuss breaking news on the Rayshard Brooks shooting, John Bolton’s new book, the $67 million pant lawsuit, Lenny Dykstra’s bad reputation, costly flatulence and much more.