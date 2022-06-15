Intelligencer contributing writer, Politico contributing editor, author and former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori discusses the latest with the January 6th hearings.

Dentons Global Chairman Joe Andrew joins Legal Face-Off to discuss global law firm Dentons innovation and growth strategies.

The Law Offices of Roderick J. Lindblom Founder Rod Lindblom and entertainment lawyer Caroline Rath discuss the copyright lawsuit filed against Paramount involving “Top Gun.”

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by The Leonard Firm Founder and Managing Partner Katie Leonard and Novack Media Law First Amendment and media law expert Dan Novack to discuss the latest with Justice Kavanaugh’s death threat, Camille Vasquez, Deshaun Watson, celebrity divorces, crashing Britney Spears’ wedding, and much more.