Katz on Cuomo Sexual Harassment Charges, Arellano on Rita Crundwell Release, Shoked on Chicago Waterfront Safety Measures, and much more

Renowned civil rights attorney Debra Katz joins Legal Face-Off to talk about the latest sexual harassment charges against Gov. Cuomo.

Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano Jr. discusses former Dixon Comptroller Rita Crundwell’s release from federal prison last week and its impact on the city.

Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Nadav Shoked joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest in Chicago waterfront safety measures.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by WGN Radio AM 720 comedian John Bolger and WTTW-TV “Chicago Tonight” correspondent and former Statehouse Bureau Chief Amanda Vinicky to talk about the latest with mask mandates, pardoning the armed St. Louis couple, the return of Blago, Mexico v. gunmakers, and much more.

