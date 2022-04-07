Retired Federal Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Griffith discusses his Senate testimony on behalf of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Florida criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh discusses the jury selection in the Parkland shooter’s trial.

Attorney and Access Hollywood legal analyst Alison Triessl analyzes the civil and criminal ramifications of Will Smith’s assault of Chris Rock.

University of Baltimore Professor of Law Kimberly Wehle discusses the Justice Thomas controversy and her new book, “How to Think Like a Lawyer—and Why: The Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas.”

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by Emory Industrial Chief Risk Officer Dr. Claire Muselman and Optimal Recovery Chief Executive Officer Tina Kokkines to discuss the latest in the Parkland shooter case, celebrity reactions to the Will Smith slap, Burger King’s false advertisement suit, potential Dua Lipa copyright infringement and more.