University of Miami Professor Caroline Mala Corbin joins Rich and Tina to discuss Jewish law opposing abortion restrictions.

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles Senior Counsel Neil Elan analyzes Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction NFT lawsuit.

Third Way Senior VP for Social Policy, Education & Politics Lanae Erickson discusses whether President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will survive legal challenges.

Orzoff Law Offices attorney Michael Orzoff provides insight on his experiences as a “Love Cruise” star and Maccabiah Games athlete.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by Michael Orzoff and Corporate Coffee Founder Toni Tate to discuss the latest in the Vanessa Bryant case, legal admissions by musicians, Sylvester Stallone’s dog tattoo, Kardashian defeating Clinton, the Queen of Christmas and more.