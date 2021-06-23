Hovenkamp on NCAA ruling, Tarpey on ACA ruling, Watkins on client ‘QAnon Shaman’ and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

University of Pennsylvania Professor Herbert Hovenkamp discusses the Supreme Court’s ruling against NCAA regarding sports-related compensation.

Middle Tennessee State University Assistant Professor Dr. Richard Tarpey discusses the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss a challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

Kodner Watkins’s Albert Watkins joins Rich and Tina to discuss defense strategies for his client, accused U.S. Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman.’

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by real estate attorney and Fearless Legal Services managing partner Rachell Horbenko and Milhizer Public Relations communications expert Pat Milhizer to talk about the latest with the Boston Marathon bomber, horses on steroids, revenge porn, Jeremy Roenick and Ben Zobrist’s priest. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories