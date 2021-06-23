Hovenkamp on NCAA ruling, Tarpey on ACA ruling, Watkins on client ‘QAnon Shaman’ and much more

University of Pennsylvania Professor Herbert Hovenkamp discusses the Supreme Court’s ruling against NCAA regarding sports-related compensation.
Middle Tennessee State University Assistant Professor Dr. Richard Tarpey discusses the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss a challenge to the Affordable Care Act.
Kodner Watkins’s Albert Watkins joins Rich and Tina to discuss defense strategies for his client, accused U.S. Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman.’
In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by real estate attorney and Fearless Legal Services managing partner Rachell Horbenko and Milhizer Public Relations communications expert Pat Milhizer to talk about the latest with the Boston Marathon bomber, horses on steroids, revenge porn, Jeremy Roenick and Ben Zobrist’s priest.