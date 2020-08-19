Honig on mail-in voting, Langvardt on Trump v. TikTok, Hill on NIU Law School, and much more

Former federal and New Jersey prosecutor and CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig joins Rich and Tina to discuss legal protections for mail-in voting.

Nebraska College of Law Assistant Professor Kyle Langvardt discusses President Trump’s efforts to ban TikTok in the US.

Northern Illinois University College of Law Dean Cassandra Hill talks about returning to classes in the wake of COVID-19 and her new goals and initiatives as she begins her tenure at NIU.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Sam are joined by family law expert Tiffany Hughes and WGN Radio reporter, anchor and play-by-play announcer Joe Brand to discuss breaking news on Jussie Smollett, the latest in celebrity divorces, charges in the Jam Master Jay murder, insulting judges, Kim Kardashian’s efforts to free C-Murder, and much more.