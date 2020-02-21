Honig on AG Barr, Block & Goodman on Blago, Meiselas on suing the Astros and Madigan on women before the Supreme Court

Blagojevich lawyer Len Goodman returns to talk about the former governor’s release from prison & future plans.

CNN Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig discusses Attorney General William Barr & Roger Stone.

Former Federal and Cook County Prosecutor Steven Block discusses Blago, Kim Foxx and Jussie Smollett.

Geragos & Geragos attorney Ben Meiselas discusses his client, ex-MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger and their lawsuit against the Houston Astros for stealing signs.

Former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan discusses opportunities for women before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the Legal Grab Bag, attorney Mario Casciaro & Rick Geiser from WGN & Zanies join Tina and Rich to round table the week’s breaking legal news, including Michael Avenatti, Harvey Weinstein, the Toronto Raptors and the reclining seat lady.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3733768/3733768_2020-02-21-002008.128.mp3