Ho on Trump’s Census plan, Alderman Beale on Anjanette Young home raid, Sharkey on Chicago Teachers Union CPS reopening lawsuit, Needles on adding legal talent without adding office space, and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

ACLU Voting Rights Project Director Dale Ho joins Rich, Tina and Sam to talk about the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a challenge to President Donald Trump’s census plan.

Chicago 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale discusses the latest fallout from the Chicago Police’s mistaken raid of Anjanette Young’s home in 2019.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey discusses the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board ruling last week against halting the scheduled Jan. 4 in-person return date for CPS.

Law.com Editor-in-Chief Zack Needles joins the LFO crew to discuss how the market for recruiting lateral legal talent has changed in the wake of COVID, and how you don’t need to have an office to hire talent on the ground.

In Sam’s last Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Creator and CEO of The Improveneer Method Rob Snow and Frederick Wildman & Sons’ Senior Regional Fine Wine Manager Don Sritong to discuss breaking legal news on the NCAA, Vanessa Bryant’s mom, Peloton’s patent infringement lawsuit, suing parents over porn, crazy holiday lawsuits, a special goodbye to Sam, and much more.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular