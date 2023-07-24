University of New Mexico School of Law Professor and Lee & Leon Karelitz Chair in Evidence & Procedure Vinay Harpalani joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest developments after the Supreme Court’s landmark affirmative action ruling.

Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain Shareholder Michael Levine joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the Northwestern University hazing scandal.

Loyola University Chicago School of Law Professor, Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology and Co-Director, Center for Criminal Justice David Olson discusses his recent Chicago Tribune op-ed piece regarding the state of crime in Chicago.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by McCorkle Litigation Services’ Chuck McCorkle and Tony Krause to discuss the latest Trump legal issues, tacos for everyone, Frontier Airlines, fast fashion fights, law school rankings and wedding vows, and much more.