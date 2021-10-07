Gruber and Lambert on missing white woman syndrome, Zywicki on vaccine mandate lawsuits, Buckner on the Chicago Bears potential move, and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

University of Colorado Law School Professor Aya Gruber and Karchmar & Lambert Managing Partner and Cook County Bar Association President Cannon Lambert Sr. join Legal Face-Off to discuss the missing white woman syndrome in the wake of Gabby Petito’s murder.

George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School Professor Todd Zywicki discusses the latest developments in his lawsuit against the university over its mandatory COVID 19 vaccination ban.

Illinois Representative and former Illini defensive end Kam Buckner joins Rich and Tina to discuss the Chicago Bears’ potential move to the suburbs in the wake of its purchase of the Arlington Heights racetrack.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by guest emcee Joey Christopoulos, along with University of Maryland School of Law professor, author and Op-Ed contributor Kimberly Wehle and The Law Office of Tiffany Hughes founding partner Tiffany Hughes, to talk about the latest developments in the murder of Gabby Petito, the Queen’s Gambit lawsuit, Trump vs. Omarosa, John Paulson’s Page Six divorce, the Man of Steal, and much more.

