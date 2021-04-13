Gordon on the Chauvin Trial, Franklin and Lenkner on SCOTUS, Cotter on Rep. Gaetz Federal Investigation, and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

The Legal Rights Center Deputy Director for Community Legal Services Andrew Gordon joins Rich and Tina to talk about the latest in the Derek Chauvin trial.

DePaul College of Law Associate Professor David Franklin and Keller Lenkner Managing Partner Travis Lenkner are the latest LFO SCOTUS panel and discuss Supreme Court reform and the most significant SCOTUS cases this term.

Greensfelder Officer Patrick Cotter joins the show to discuss the latest in the Rep. Matt Gaetz federal investigation.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by ESPN and WGN Play-by-Play Broadcaster Jordan Bernfield and Flowers Communications Group Executive Vice President Christina Steed to talk about the Daunte Wright shooting, Britt Reid’s DWI, vaccine passports, OJ’s defamation suit, and much more.

Legal Face-Off

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
