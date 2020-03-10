Listen Now
Gloria Allred on Harvey Weinstein, Bob Fioretti on Running for Cook County State's Attorney, Rachel Goodman on Cuccinelli, and Casey Pick on Virginia's Conversion Therapy Ban for LGBTQ Minors

Legal Face-Off

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

All-star civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest developments with Harvey Weinstein.

Bob Fioretti joins in studio to discuss his candidacy for Cook County State’s Attorney.

Protect Democracy Counsel Rachel Goodman discusses the recent federal judge ruling that Ken Cuccinelli’s appointment as acting USCIS Director was unlawful.

Trevor Project Senior Fellow for Advocacy & Government Affairs Casey Pick talks about the State of Virginia’s new legislation banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Cook County Circuit Court candidate Chris Stacey and Tristan & Cervantes attorney Ashley Alvarez join Tina and Rich to discuss breaking legal news on the Coronavirus, Paulina Porizkova, Journey, Harry Styles, the Hot Pockets heiress, and much more.

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
