Garber and Howell on Trump Acquittal, Belkin on Biden’s Supreme Court Reform Commission, Seplowitz on Springsteen’s DWI, Sheehan on Vanilla Lawsuits, and much more

Legal Face-Off
Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

The Garber Group LLC Principal Ross Garber and University of Chicago Sydney Stein Professor in American Politics William Howell join Rich and Tina to talk about the legal and political issues surrounding former President Trump’s recent acquittal.

Take Back the Court Director Aaron Belkin discusses President Biden’s Supreme Court Reform Commission.

Foy & Seplowitz LLC Co-Founder James Seplowitz joins LFO to discuss Bruce Springsteen’s recent DWI arrest in New Jersey.

Sheehan & Associates, P.C.’s Founder Spencer Sheehan discusses his consumer lawsuits over vanilla labeling.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich, and Joe are joined by DLA Piper partner Amy Rubenstein and WGN Radio AM 720 Host Dane Neal to talk about the Gorilla Glue Girl, freeing Britney Spears, Larry King’s things, Central Park Karen, engagement ring thievery, and much more.

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
