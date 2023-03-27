Media Law Resource Center Executive Director George Freeman comments on the Dominion v. Fox case.

GW Law Professional Lecturer in Law Todd Buchwald joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest developments regarding Putin’s arrest warrant.

UC Hastings College of Law Professor Hada Aviram joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest in animal rights activists cases.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by songwriter, singer and storyteller Nia C.C. and Specialized Bike Components Insurance Risk Manager Emily Buckley to discuss Trump’s legal woes, the Murdaugh auction, the crypto trap, Bad Bunny’s lawsuit, and much more.