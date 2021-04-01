Floyd attorney Romanucci, Alderman Rue Simmons on reparations, Geffen on preemption laws and more

Legal Face-Off
Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

George Floyd family attorney Antonio Romanucci discusses the family’s perspective on the ongoing murder trial and the $27 million civil settlement.

Evanston Alderman Robin Rue Simmons discusses the first city-wide reparations program for Black residents.

The Public Interest Law Center Staff Attorney Benjamin Geffen discusses the recent King Soopers shooting and firearm preemption laws.

Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy and McGill University History Professor Gil Troy and Strategic Comp Claims Technical Director Toby Soboleski join Rich and Tina in the Legal Grab Bag to discuss the Floyd trial, multiple lawsuits against former President Trump, sexual misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson, states lowering the bar exam cut scores, April Fool’s pranks gone wrong and much more.

