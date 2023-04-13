Fix The Court Executive Director Gabe Roth analyzes whether Clarence Thomas broke any laws in accepting lavish gifts by his billionaire friend.

DePaul College of Law Professor Michael Grynberg discusses the Supreme Court argument involving an alleged Jack Daniel’s dog toy parody.

University of Texas Professor Elizabeth Gershoff updates us on the latest in corporal punishment laws.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Just The Beginning Executive Director Antonette Smith and NESN Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich discuss breaking legal news involving the abortion pill rulings, a grandmother charged in the death of her 2 infant grandchildren, former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins and the Afroman lawsuit.