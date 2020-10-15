Fitzpatrick & Nicolais on Barrett, Alvarez & Wehle on election fraud, Smith on young lawyers

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Vanderbilt Law Professor and former Scalia clerk Brian Fitzpatrick discusses takeaways from this week’s Judge Barrett confirmation hearings.

Election Law attorney Mario Nicolais discusses whether Judge Barrett should recuse herself from a Trump election case.

University of Baltimore School of Law Professor Kim Wehle and Arizona Democratic Party Voter Protection Director Ashley Alvarez on election fraud.

The American Lawyer’s Patrick Smith discusses the effect of the pandemic on young lawyers.

In a jam-packed Legal Grab Bag, The Less Stressed Lawyer principal Olivia Vizachero & Chicago Principals and Administrators Association President Troy LaRaviere discuss breaking legal stories including the St. Louis gun-waving couple, the Central Park Karen, stressed-out lawyers and Eddie Van Halen’s legal legacy.

