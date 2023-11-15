Case Western Reserve School of Law Professor Emeritus Jonathan Entin joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest with Ohio’s abortion legislation, Issue 1.

Advitam IP attorney Natalie Elizaroff joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest efforts to combat pornographic deepfakes.

Romanucci Blandin Law Founding Partner Antonio Romanucci discusses the latest developments with the impacts on children gun injury survivors.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Soler Legal Founder Albert Soler and Dixon Law Office Founder Grant Dixon to discuss the latest with Trump watch, Milbank raises, Harbaugh’s suspension, obsessive behavior, and much more.