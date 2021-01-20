Dershowitz on Trump, Denber on Alexei Navalny, Crump on $411 Million Zoom Trial Verdict, Vinicky on 2021 IL Laws, Jackler on Workplace Vaccinations, and much more

Alan Dershowitz joins Rich and Tina to talk about President Trump’s impeachment, Twitter ban, and potential civil and criminal liability.

Human Rights Watch Deputy Director, Europe, and Central Asia Division Rachel Denber discusses Alexei Navalny’s detainment in Moscow.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joins LFO to talk about his historic $411 million Zoom trial verdict in favor of a paralyzed veteran.

WTTW Chicago Tonight correspondent Amanda Vinicky discusses Springfield’s inauguration safety measures, Illinois’ new criminal justice reform bills, and 2021 laws.

Bryce Downey & Lenkov associate Jessica Jackler discusses the legal issues regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich, and Joe are joined by Dovetail Conflict Resolution Principal Mediator Kimberly Cook and Savills Vice Chairman, Co-Head Chicago Region Eric Feinberg to discuss breaking legal news on presidential pardons, Flint water arrests, living in O’Hare, free divorces, the nation’s weirdest laws, and much more.

