Dershowitz on Barrett, Trump, Kosnoff on Boy Scouts abuse claims, Phelps on Oscar Pistorius, McDonald on Sorkin’s Chicago 7 film, and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Alan Dershowitz discusses his new book “Confirming Justice-or Injustice”, regarding the Supreme Court in the wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing and the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

Abused in Scouting attorney Tim Kosnoff discusses the latest developments with the Boy Scouts bankruptcy in the wake of thousands of child sex abuse claims.

University of Cape Town Public Law Department Senior Lecturer Kelly Phelps discusses Oscar Pistorius and the new ESPN documentary.

Hollywood Chicago Editorial Coordinator and film critic Patrick McDonald discusses the latest Aaron Sorkin film on the trial of the Chicago 7.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Chicago Tribune columnist and blogger Eric Zorn and real estate entrepreneur Arsiak Vartenian to discuss breaking legal news on Borat, restaurants v. Pritzker, Phil Collins v. Trump, life sentences for hedge clipper theft, crazy Halloween lawsuits and much more.

Legal Face-Off

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between.
