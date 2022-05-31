Legal Analyst Dan Novack joins the show to discuss jury deliberations in the Depp v Heard trial.

University of Dayton Law School Dean Andrew Strauss discusses removing the LSAT for law school admissions.

30-year LAPD veteran Scott Reitz weighs in on questions surrounding the police response during the Uvalde mass shooting.

In the Legal Grab Brag, Rich is joined by California Sports Lawyer CEO Jeremy Evans and Law and Crime Network Legal Analyst Dina Doll to discuss Deshaun Watson, Biden’s push for stricter gun laws, the legal battle over the Dorothy dress from ‘Wizard of Oz,’ and much more!