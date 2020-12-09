Dane and Mach on COVID religious restrictions, Seidman on pardons, Adams on jury trials and much more

Rutgers Law Professor Perry Dane and ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief Director Daniel Mach discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling on Cuomo’s COVID order.

Georgetown Carmack Waterhouse Professor of Constitutional Law Louis Michael Seidman joins Rich and Tina to discuss President Trump’s use of pardons before leaving office.

National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers President Christopher Adams discusses jury duty challenges and case backlogs due to COVID.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Strange Loop Studios Head of Content, filmmaker and actor Shane Simmons and Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg partner Olivia Bedi to discuss breaking legal news on Chance the Rapper, Boosie Badazz v. Mark Zuckerberg, Paul Pierce and much more.