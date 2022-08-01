Greensfelder attorney & former federal prosecutor Patrick Cotter discusses Trump’s criminal exposure.

Indiana State Senator Shelli Yoder explains the new Indiana abortion legislation.

Norinsberg attorney Bennitta Joseph explains the risks faced by employers and employees in sharing salary info on social media.

In the Legal Grab Bag, attorneys Kevin O’Connor & Jacob Sand join Tina & Rich to discuss breaking legal news including Supreme Court justices speaking out, Alan Dershowitz, Camille Vasquez and Skittles.