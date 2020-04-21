Cole on federalism, Philips on SCOTUS arguments by phone, Newman on COVID-19 custody battles and more

ACLU National Legal Director David Cole discusses Trump’s interpretation of federalism during the pandemic.

Sidley Executive Committee Chair Emeritus and Supreme Court veteran Carter Phillips discusses the challenges of arguing before the highest court by phone.

Family Law attorney Marcy Neman analyzes custody issues during the Coronavirus.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Abercrombie & Fitch Senior Analyst Erin Rosati & WGN Radio Producer Ryan Pollock join Tina & Rich to discuss breaking legal issues including lawsuits against governors to overturn shutdowns, a Goodfella released from prison, Kim Kardashian’s latest contributions to legal thought, shirtless lawyers and much more.