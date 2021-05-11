Chicago Alderman Villegas on Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program, Davis on the Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce, Martini and Susler on Inside Out, and much more

Chicago 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas joins Rich and Tina to talk about his proposed guaranteed basic income pilot program.

Kirker Davis LLP Founding Partner Holly Davis discusses high net worth divorces, including Bill and Melinda Gates.

McDermott Will & Emery Partner Christina Martini and National Material L.P. Associate General Counsel David Susler, authors of the Chicago Lawyer column ”Inside Out,” join the show to talk about their latest column on the importance of delegation to a lawyer’s practice.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by ContiLaw Founding Partner Karen Conti and McDermott Will & Emery intellectual property litigation associate and former United States Patent Office Examiner Jiaxiao Zhang to talk about fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, school spankings in Florida, Adler astronomer v. American Girl and Rich’s favorite doll, the billionaire divorce club, and much more.

