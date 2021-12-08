Chemerinsky and Welch on the SCOTUS Abortion Case, Fiset on the ‘Rust’ Shooting, Estrada on Vanessa Bryant v. LA County, and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch join Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest news with the SCOTUS abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman LLP Co-Founder and Managing Partner Rachel Fiset discusses the latest developments in the shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Hanson Bridgett Partner Alfonso Estrada joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest in the lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant against LA County.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by CuraLinc Healthcare Business Development Executive Kati Malacina and Honigman Partner Jack Vrett to talk about the latest with the Jussie Smollett trial, the Michigan school mass shooting, the CNN/Chris Cuomo controversy, Lululemon v. Peloton, Judge Steve Harvey, and much more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)

Popular