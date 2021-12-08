Chemerinsky and Welch on the SCOTUS Abortion Case, Fiset on the ‘Rust’ Shooting, Estrada on Vanessa Bryant v. LA County, and much more

UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and Planned Parenthood of Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch join Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest news with the SCOTUS abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman LLP Co-Founder and Managing Partner Rachel Fiset discusses the latest developments in the shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Hanson Bridgett Partner Alfonso Estrada joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest in the lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant against LA County.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by CuraLinc Healthcare Business Development Executive Kati Malacina and Honigman Partner Jack Vrett to talk about the latest with the Jussie Smollett trial, the Michigan school mass shooting, the CNN/Chris Cuomo controversy, Lululemon v. Peloton, Judge Steve Harvey, and much more.