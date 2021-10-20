Carlson on Ahmaud Arbery jury selection, Lawless on missing people in Kansas, Cuban on his new book, and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

University of Georgia School of Law Professor Ronald Carlson joins Rich and Tina to discuss the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

KAKE News anchor and Emmy award-winning journalist Annette Lawless discusses  ‘Missing in Kansas,’ an investigative series sharing missing person stories in hopes of finding them. 

We welcome back Dallas attorney and influential speaker Brian Cuban to discuss his new book, The Ambulance Chaser. He also discusses his history with addiction, drug recovery advocacy and addiction in  the legal community.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by IIC Commissioner Maria Bocanegra and Schiller DuCanto & Fleck Senior Partner Anita Ventrelli to talk about Cher v. Sonny Bono’s widow, the effect of Adele’s new song, Steve Bannon, Halloween lawsuits and much more.

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)

