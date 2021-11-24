Bucher on Waukesha tragedy & Rittenhouse verdict, Ferzan on self-defense, Rahmani on Astroworld and more

Legal Face-Off
Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Waukesha County criminal defense attorney Paul Bucher joins Rich and Tina to discuss the Waukesha rampage and the Rittenhouse verdict.

University of Pennsylvania Professor of Law Kimberly Ferzan discusses self-defense laws after the Rittenhouse and Arbery trials. 

West Coast Trial Lawyers President Neama Rahmani discusses the Astroworld lawsuits.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by entertainment attorney and sports legal analyst Exavier Pope and WGN Radio’s Bob Coyne to discuss breaking news on the QAnon shaman, Tarantino v Miramax film, strange Thanksgiving lawsuits and more.

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)

