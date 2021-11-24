Bucher on Waukesha tragedy & Rittenhouse verdict, Ferzan on self-defense, Rahmani on Astroworld and more

Waukesha County criminal defense attorney Paul Bucher joins Rich and Tina to discuss the Waukesha rampage and the Rittenhouse verdict.
University of Pennsylvania Professor of Law Kimberly Ferzan discusses self-defense laws after the Rittenhouse and Arbery trials.
West Coast Trial Lawyers President Neama Rahmani discusses the Astroworld lawsuits.
In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by entertainment attorney and sports legal analyst Exavier Pope and WGN Radio’s Bob Coyne to discuss breaking news on the QAnon shaman, Tarantino v Miramax film, strange Thanksgiving lawsuits and more.