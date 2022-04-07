The incredible all-star panel of notable Black women litigators & legal professionals held a candid discussion on the unique challenges facing underrepresented women of color, the significance of the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, personal experiences within corporate America and more.
‘Black Women and the Law,’ a live roundtable discussion at FAME
by: Ben Anderson
