Bianchi and Zimmerman on Fraternity Hazing Deaths, Kwok and Zhao on Anti-Asian Hate Crimes, Martini and Susler on Inside Out, and much more

Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain, P.A. David Bianchi and University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Professor Jonathan Zimmerman join Rich and Tina to talk about the latest in fraternity hazing-related deaths.

JAMS Mediator Chris Kwok and SmithAmundsen Partner Gary Zhao discuss the rise in anti-Asian violence in the U.S.

McDermott Will & Emery Partner Christina Martini and National Material L.P. Associate General Counsel David Susler, authors of the Chicago Lawyer column ”Inside Out,” join the show to talk about their latest column on the importance of high performing teams in the workplace.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Chicago State Foundation Executive Director Darrious Hilmon and comedian, host and actor Martin Montana to talk about H.E.R.’s copyright troubles, Taylor’s Swift’s “Evermore” battle, the bear spray Capitol attack, Allen v. Farrow, pit bull lawyers, and much more.