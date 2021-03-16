Bianchi and Zimmerman on Fraternity Hazing Deaths, Kwok and Zhao on Anti-Asian Hate Crimes, Martini and Susler on Inside Out, and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain, P.A. David Bianchi and University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Professor Jonathan Zimmerman join Rich and Tina to talk about the latest in fraternity hazing-related deaths.

JAMS Mediator Chris Kwok and SmithAmundsen Partner Gary Zhao discuss the rise in anti-Asian violence in the U.S.

McDermott Will & Emery Partner Christina Martini and National Material L.P. Associate General Counsel David Susler, authors of the Chicago Lawyer column ”Inside Out,” join the show to talk about their latest column on the importance of high performing teams in the workplace.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Chicago State Foundation Executive Director Darrious Hilmon and comedian, host and actor Martin Montana to talk about H.E.R.’s copyright troubles, Taylor’s Swift’s “Evermore” battle, the bear spray Capitol attack, Allen v. Farrow, pit bull lawyers, and much more.

Share this story

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular