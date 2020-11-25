Aronchick on defending the PA Trump lawsuit, Litman on Trump self-pardon, Gershengorn on the Supreme Court under Biden, Yang on Lawyers Helping Our Community, and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudin & Schiller founder and shareholder Mark Aronchick joins Rich, Tina and Sam to talk about his experience defending against the Trump campaign’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania and the pending appeal before the Third Circuit.

Constantine Cannon Of Counsel Harry Litman discusses the constitutional implications of President Trump trying to self-pardon.

Jenner & Block Appellate and Supreme Court Practice Chair Ian Gershengorn discusses what the Supreme Court’s docket may look like under a Biden administration.

Lawyers Helping Our Community co-founder and Katten Muchin associate Erica Yang joins the LFO crew to discuss how she created a free virtual legal clinic to help the Chinatown community during the pandemic.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester LLP Partner Robert Zelms and Elking Consulting President and founder Tiffany Elking to discuss breaking legal news on Russell Simmons, Trump vs. Eddy Grant, Naya Rivera wrongful death suit, fake lawyers, crazy Thanksgiving lawsuits, and much more.

