Gloria Allred discusses the SCOTUS leak, her representation of the original Roe plaintiff and the future of choice.

Tennessee State Representative Mark Hall discusses requiring drunk drivers to pay support towards victims’ children.

Florida Senator Tina Polsky weighs in on the state’s attempt to strip Disney of its self-government status.

Leonard Firm divorce attorney Katie Leonard explains going viral with her Tik Tok video revealing the five professions a woman should avoid in a spouse

Geragos & Geragos sports attorney & Conduct Detrimental podcast host Dan Lust and WGN Radio’s Kevin Wells hop into the Legal Grab Bag to break down the Depp v Heard trial, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s 324-game suspension, Dave Chappelle getting attacked and a British lawmaker caught watching porn at work.