Allred on Cuomo, Etchemendy on Merrick Garland as AG, Witzburg on Chicago P.D. riot handling

Legendary civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred discusses the sexual harassment claims against NY Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Vinson & Elkins attorney and former Merrick Garland and Supreme Court clerk Max Etchemendy previews Judge Garland’s role as Attorney General.

City of Chicago Deputy Inspector General Deborah Witzburg discusses the new report detailing the Chicago Police Department’s handling of last summer’s protests and riots.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Epstein Schwartz Co-Founder Eynav Epstein and podcast host Joey Christopoulos join Rich and Tina to discuss breaking legal news including El Chapo’s wife, the plastic surgeon appearing for trial during surgery, a Canadian Supreme Court case involving a stand-up comedian’s joke and Andy Reid’s son.