Allred on Cosby, Cokley on Britney Spears Conservatorship, Montoya and Silva on Surfside, Wermiel and Huq on SCOTUS, and much more

Renowned civil rights attorney Gloria Allred returns to Legal Face-Off to talk about the latest with Bill Cosby’s prison release and Judy Huth’s pending civil litigation against him.

Ford Foundation –President’s Office Program Officer Rebecca Cokley discusses Britney Spears’ conservatorship, her forced IUD and the intersection of disability and reproductive rights.

Colson Hicks Eidson Partner Patrick Montoya and Silva & Silva Founding Partner Jorge Silva join LFO to discuss the latest legal news regarding the Surfside condo building collapse.

American University Washington College of Law Professor Stephen Wermiel and The University of Chicago Law School Professor Aziz Huq join Rich and Tina to discuss the latest SCOTUS cases involving the First Amendment and ACA, and Justice Breyer’s potential retirement.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Howard & Howard Attorney Daniel Cotter and Bryce Downey & Lenkov Income Member Michael Milstein to talk about the latest with Trump v. social media, Avenatti’s sentencing, the Flintstone house settlement, Dua Lipa’s lawsuit, and much more.