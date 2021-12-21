Alexander on Potter, Bernick on the Crumbleys, Fisher on Astroworld lawsuit and much more

Law enforcement and police training consultant Dr. Cedric Alexander joins Rich and Tina to discuss former officer Kim Potter’s trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Northern Illinois University Assistant Professor of Law Evan Bernick discusses the manslaughter charges of James and Jennifer Crumbley and his new book “The Original Meaning of the 14th Amendment.”

Attorney Valerie Cortinas Fisher discusses the recent Travis Scott interview regarding the AstroWorld tragedy.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Komie and Associates Partner Stephen Komie and “Going Places” podcast host Caralynn Orbell to discuss the Shannon Doherty and Eric Clapton lawsuits, Kim Kardashian passing the baby bar, whacky holiday lawsuits and more.