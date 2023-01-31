West Coast Trial Lawyers President Neama Rahmani joins Rich and Tina to discuss the looming criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Project on Government Oversight General Counsel Scott Amey analyzes elected officials mishandling confidential documents.

Buckley LLP Partner Daniel Alonso provides insight on the latest developments in the Trump hush money case.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by WGN Radio producer Julian Saldierna and Chicago City Council Legislative Counsel Ashley Alvarez to discuss Tyre Nichols, Lisa Marie Presley’s contested will, a Rick Astley lawsuit, misleading Fireball bottles and more.