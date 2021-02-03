Ald. Coleman on carjacking, Stein on Robinhood lawsuit, Professor Sherry on impeachment trial, State Rep. West on sexting legislation

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Chicago Ald. Stephanie Coleman discusses Chicago’s carjacking spike.

Vanderbilt Law School Professor Suzanna Sherry discusses the Trump impeachment trial.

Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Litigation Analyst Elliott Stein breaks down the lawsuit against Robinhood after the Reddit investing boom.

State Rep. Maurice West on new legislation preventing teenage sexting.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Allied Public Risk Claims and Risk Management leader Trish Poe and WGN personality and comedian John Bolger join Rich and Joe to discuss breaking legal news including Joe Biden’s brother, Mariah Carey’s sister, Silento’s murder rap, Rod Stewart and the lawyer having sex during a Peruvian judicial proceeding.

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
