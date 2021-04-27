Ald. Rodriguez, Professor Bedi on Toledo, Litman, Professor Nolan, Professor Thomas on Chauvin takeaways, Professor Bell on hate crimes

Legal Face-Off

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Talking Feds host Harry Litman, University of Illinois College of Law Professor Suja Thomas and West Virginia University Professor James Nolan discuss key questions in the aftermath of the Derek Chauvin verdict. 

Chicago 22nd Ward Ald. Michael Rodriguez and Northwestern Clinical Professor of Law Sheila Bedi discuss the Adam Toledo shooting. 

Indiana University Law Professor Jeannine Bell discusses the rise in hate crimes and the difficulty in prosecuting them. 

In a jam-packed Legal Grab Bag, HushLoudly podcast host Jeri Bingham and WGN News anchor  Bob Kessler discuss the WWE wrestlers’ lawsuit, Morrissey, Jen Shah, Bagel Bites  and Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS scandal.

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
