UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky discusses the judicial system problems revealed by the abortion pill litigation & Supreme Court ethics reform.

University of Pittsburgh Professor of Law David Harris updates us on the trial of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter.

ACLU of Illinois Director Of The Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project Ameri Klafeta discusses the Illinois city that banned access to abortion pills.

Duke Law Clinical Professor of Law Director Jennifer Jenkins analyzes the Ed Sheeran copyright verdict.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Rachel Fiset (in for Tina) and Joe are joined by Illinois Wesleyan University Psychology Department Chair and West Coast Trial Lawyers Co-Founder Neama Rahmani to roundtable breaking legal news involving the Trump verdict, the NY subway chokehold case, George Santos and an online marketplace for body parts.