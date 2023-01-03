WTTW Correspondent Amanda Vinicky joins Legal Face-Off to break down new Illinois laws that went into effect 1/1/23.

Saul Ewing Partner Justin Danilewitz discusses the latest involving Sam Bankman-Fried.

Professor and Supreme Court scholar Adam Feldman explains why Supreme Court arguments are longer than usual.

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig discusses his new book “Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It.”

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by attorney Nigel Phiri and Above the Law journalist Joe Patrice to discuss Justice Kavanaugh’s holiday party attendance, another Bill Cosby lawsuit, Christmas Vacation style bonus fiasco, a Jackass lawsuit and more.