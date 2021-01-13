The Introverted Gentleman of Style

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Kenny Anderson, the Senior VP-level retail executive with a lengthy career in merchandising & planning for luxury fashion brands, but whose passion is mentoring and coaching the next generation of leaders in his community. Kenny finds purpose and meaning in everything he does, and he takes this approach professionally and personally. He is passionate about serving as a Board Advisor for Anderson Group Enterprises, where the organization provides training, development, programs and life skills for individuals in the community.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts…