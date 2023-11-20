Author, advocate and introvert Steve Friedman joins Hush Loudly host Jeri Bingham. Hear as Steve shares the journey that led him to create his community and the inspiration behind his bestselling books, including “The Corporate Introvert” and “The Essential Guide for Families with Down Syndrome”. For more information about Steve and all his projects, be sure to check out his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/steve.friedman.106?mibextid=ZbWKwL

