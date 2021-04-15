Learning first-hand from the experts at The Myers-Briggs Company about introversion.

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Michael Segovia, a credentialed MBTI Master Practitioner and facilitator for The Myers-Briggs Company about how personality types of introversion and extroversion truly are more of a preference, and we have the ability, and can learn to use both.

Michael Segovia

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.