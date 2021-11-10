iTopia, the Employee Resource Group (ERG) of a data science company, raises awareness about introverts, and is making an impact

Hush Loudly
HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with iTopia Founder Ryan Showalter and co-founder Meagan Connley regarding their Employee Resource Group at 8451, a data science, insights and media company. Hear about how Ryan came up with the idea, and founded this group. Together with Meagan and others, they are educating, making inroads, and gaining understanding for introverts. For companies who want to follow their lead, and for others who want to learn more, visit www.8451.com or email itopia@8451.com.

Celebrating the incredible world of introverts

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined. (Click for more.)

