iTopia, the Employee Resource Group (ERG) of a data science company, raises awareness about introverts, and is making an impact

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse flirted with a mistrial Wednesday after the lead prosecutor angered the judge with his questioning of the defendant.

Rittenhouse's attorneys called him to testify about his actions on Aug. 25, 2020, when he shot three men, killing two and wounding a third, during protests on the streets of Kenosha that followed a white police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, while responding to a domestic disturbance.